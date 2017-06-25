close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

123 killed, over 70 injured in Pakistan tanker blast

Over 70 others were injured.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 10:35

Islamabad:  At least 123 people were killed when an oil tanker exploded after it overturned in Pakistan's Punjab province on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the police, people from nearby areas were collecting fuel from the oil tanker which had skidded off the highway and overturned in Bahawalpur city's Ahmed Pur Sharqia area, reports The News International. 

Over 70 others were injured. They were moved to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital and other health facilities. 

The toll may increase as many of the injured are said to be in critical condition, the police added. 

The fire brigade arrived on the site of the incident shortly after the blaze started and rescue operations are underway, reports Dawn news.

Two fire engines battled the fire and eventually gained control over it.

Six cars and 12 motorcycles parked in the vicinity were also severely damaged.

TAGS

Pakistantanker blastIslamabadBahawalpur cityAhmed Pur SharqiaBahawalpur Victoria Hospital

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

India

PM Modi greets nation on Ramzan, Jagannath Yatra

Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi lauds UP village for becoming free of open defectio...

Uttar Pradesh

Man shot dead over monetary dispute in Uttar Pradesh

140th rath yatra of Lord Jagannath commences in Ahmedabad
Gujarat

140th rath yatra of Lord Jagannath commences in Ahmedabad

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Woman ends life, father claims killed over d...

Delhi

Delhi Metro to be almost fully operational by March 2018

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video