13 injured in hazardous materials leak at California dock

Twelve dock workers and a firefighter sustained minor to mild injuries after a container ship leaked a hazardous material in the Port of Long Beach.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 08:03

Long Beach: Twelve dock workers and a firefighter sustained minor to mild injuries after a container ship leaked a hazardous material in the Port of Long Beach.

City Fire Department spokesman Brian Fisk said a 6,000- gallon container on the Harbour Bridge ship began leaking the liquid yesterday morning.

The Coast Guard identified the liquid as propyl acetate, primarily used as a solvent. It's unclear how much spilled or what caused the leak.

Fisk says the leak was contained and a 1,000-foot perimeter was established as a precaution.

Eleven dock workers were treated for minor injuries at the scene while one was taken to a hospital with mild injuries.

A firefighter was injured in a fall at the scene. Local and federal officials are investigating the spill and monitoring cleanup efforts.

California dock

From Zee News

