15 Afghan army trainees killed in Kabul suicide attack: Defence Ministry
A suicide bomber killed 15 Afghan army trainees as they were leaving their base in Kabul on Saturday, the defence ministry said, in the latest deadly attack in the capital.
| Last Updated: Oct 21, 2017, 18:17 PM IST
Afghan men cry near the grave of a victim who died during Friday night's suicide attack at the Shiite mosque in Kabul.
"This afternoon when a minibus carrying army cadets was coming out of the military academy, a suicide bomber on foot targeted them, martyring 15 and wounding four," defence ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri told AFP.