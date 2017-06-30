close
15 Afghan militants killed in airstrikes

 At least 15 Taliban militants were killed in airstrikes that struck their hideout in Uruzgan province in Afghanistan, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 12:26

Kabul: At least 15 Taliban militants were killed in airstrikes that struck their hideout in Uruzgan province in Afghanistan, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The Afghan Army`s MD-530 helicopters pounded the hideout in Mir Abad locality in Tirin Kot, the provincial capital, on Thursday, the ministry said.

Soldiers also found and safely detonated a car bomb in Kotwali area of the city on the same day, Xinhua news agency reported.

AfghanistanairstrikesTalibanUruzgan province

