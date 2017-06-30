15 Afghan militants killed in airstrikes

Kabul: At least 15 Taliban militants were killed in airstrikes that struck their hideout in Uruzgan province in Afghanistan, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The Afghan Army`s MD-530 helicopters pounded the hideout in Mir Abad locality in Tirin Kot, the provincial capital, on Thursday, the ministry said.

Soldiers also found and safely detonated a car bomb in Kotwali area of the city on the same day, Xinhua news agency reported.