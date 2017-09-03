close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

15 injured as lightning strikes French music festival

According to local media, lightning struck a big tent under which festival goers had taken refuge, which was located near a large tree. 

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 09:36

Strasbourg: Fifteen people were injured, two of them seriously, when lightning struck a tent during a music festival in northeast France on Saturday, local officials and reports said.

"The lightning struck in several areas during" the Vieux Canal festival in the northeast town of Azerailles, the regional council said in a statement.

A woman in her 60s and a 44-year-old man were said to be in serious condition after being struck. The victims were "directly hit by the lightning and suffered burns".

According to local media, lightning struck a big tent under which festival goers had taken refuge, which was located near a large tree. 

Those injured received first aid from the festival`s emergency centre before being taken to hospitals in the area.

Two children aged about 10 were also taken to hospital after suffering shock.

All Saturday evening concerts have since been cancelled, local reports said. 

TAGS

Francelightninglightning struckStrasbourgVieux Canal festival

From Zee News

Heat wave hits California, record-high temperature in San Francisco
Environment

Heat wave hits California, record-high temperature in San F...

AfricaWorld

35 Egyptian pilgrims die during Haj pilgrimage

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson ends record-breaking space mission, makes smooth landing on Earth
Space

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson ends record-breaking space mis...

WorldAsia

UK says hopes Suu Kyi can bring end to violence against Mya...

Cabinet reshuffle: Not joining the new team, JD(U) clarifies
India

Cabinet reshuffle: Not joining the new team, JD(U) clarifie...

6.3-magnitude tremor in North Korea sparks nuclear test fear, South Korea convenes emergency meet
World

6.3-magnitude tremor in North Korea sparks nuclear test fea...

World

Fuming Kenyatta hits out at judiciary over poll cancellatio...

LA Tuna fire forces hundreds to evacuate in Los Angeles
World

LA Tuna fire forces hundreds to evacuate in Los Angeles

Cabinet reshuffle: Shiv Sena unhappy, won&#039;t attend oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan
India

Cabinet reshuffle: Shiv Sena unhappy, won't attend oat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

PSG superstar Neymar's new 5-storey mansion near club ground

Nike India fires 20% of its staff as part of global restructuring

Justin Bieber becomes the second most followed person on Twitter, reaches 100-million milestone

Aditya Birla Group crosses $50 billion in market capitalisation

Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl: Coach

Man arrested near Eiffel Tower after 'security alert'