हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indonesia

15 killed in Indonesia landslide

The loose soil texture, heavy rainfall and unstable earth conditions was blamed for the disaster.

15 killed in Indonesia landslide
Image courtesy: Reuters

Jakarta: At least 15 persons were killed in the landslide which has hit Indonesia`s Java province, authorities said. According to a government official, around 20 persons are still missing in the Monday landslide which hit Sukabumi district, burying more than 30 houses, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday. 

Rescuers are trying to recover the victims, however, they face a threat of another landslide, spokesman of the National Disaster Management Agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said late on Tuesday. "Four other small scale landslides occurred. The loose soil texture and unstable earth conditions have endangered the rescuers, particularly when it rains," he said.

Heavy rainfall was blamed for the disaster. Floods and landslides affect Indonesia every year during the rainy season, which lasts from December to February.

Tags:
IndonesiaJakartaIndonesia landslideDeaths in Indonesia

Must Watch