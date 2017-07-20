16 security personnel killed in Afghanistan
Kabul: Sixteen security personnel were killed and seven others injured on Thursday when Taliban militants attacked checkpoints in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, an official said.
"A group of Taliban militants attacked the checkpoints in Shah Walikot district at around 2 a.m.," the official told Xinhua news agency.
He said some militants were also killed in the attack but did not give an exact number.