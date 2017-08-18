close
17-year-old Moussa Oukabir, the suspected perpetrator of Barcelona terror attack

Moussa is the brother of Driss Oukabir who was arrested on suspicion of hiring the van used in the Barcelona attack

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 15:18
17-year-old Moussa Oukabir, the suspected perpetrator of Barcelona terror attack
17-year-old Moussa Oukabir - suspected perpetrator of the Las Ramblas Barcelona teror attack (Twitter)

Barcelona: Seventeen-year-old Moussa Oukabir has been identified as the suspected perpetrator of the Las Ramblas Barcelona terror attack that took place on Thursday.

Moussa is the brother of Driss Oukabir who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of hiring the van used in the attack, said the police. Driss has reportedly denied all involvement and told police his identity documents were stolen to obtain the vehicle used in the terror attack.

State-owned broadcaster Radio y Televisión Española (RTVE) tweeted:

 

 

So far, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks that left at least 13 dead and over hundred injured after a car ploughed into crowds on a popular street of Barcelona - Las Ramblas boulevard.

The dead and injured in Thursday`s terror attack in Barcelona were of many nationalities including citizens of the US, Britain, China and Pakistan, according to the Catalonian region`s Interior Ministry. Among the victims are a number of children, authorities said.

The Islamic State (IS) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Moussa Oukabir Driss Oukabir Barcelona terror attack Spain terror attack

