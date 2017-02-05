18 killed, 2 injured in China massage parlour fire

Beijing: At least 18 peope were killed and two others injured on Sunday in a fire incident at a foot massage parlour in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The fire broke out on in the parlour in Tiantai County.

State-run China Global Television Network reported that at least 18 people were killed and two others were injured in the accident.

Media reports said that employees were seen jumping out of the of the windows of the Zuxintang parlour.

Fire fighters have been rushed to the scene.

The casue of the fire was yet to be ascertain.