18 killed in China floods

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 11:09

Beijing: Eighteen people were killed and 18 others reported missing after floods hit China's Jilin city, local authorities said on Monday.

Heavy rains in the central and eastern parts of Jilin province since last week left much of the region inundated, reports Xinhua news agency.

The city of Jilin was severely flooded and more than 110,000 people had to be relocated, according to the city flood control and drought relief office.

A 32,360-strong search and rescue team has been deployed in the city to remove the sludge and debris, repair bridges, and reconnect households to telecommunications and electricity networks.

