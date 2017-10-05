close
18 killed in suicide attack at Sufi shrine in Pakistan

The attacker tried to enter the Dargah Fatehpur in the Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan and blew himself up when he was stopped by the police

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 22:49
18 killed in suicide attack at Sufi shrine in Pakistan
Representational image/ANI

Karachi: A suicide attacker on Thursday blew himself up at a Sufi shrine packed with devotees in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province, killing at least 18 people and injuring eight others, police officials said.

The attacker tried to enter the Dargah Fatehpur in the Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan and blew himself up when he was stopped by the police, Geo TV reported.

Citing Deputy Commissioner Asadullah Kakar, the channel said at least 18 people were killed in the blast.

Balochistan government spokesman Anwarul Haq Kakar confirmed it was a suicide attack.

The explosion took place at the shrine at a time when hundreds of people had gathered to pay their respect.

At least two policemen were also injured in the blast.

The local administration declared an emergency at hospitals in Sibbi and Dera Murad Jamali. 

No group claimed responsibility for the attack but the Taliban hand is suspected since it usually target shrines as they consider it un-Islamic.

