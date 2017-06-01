close
19 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's southern Helmand

As many as 19 Taliban insurgents were gunned down on Thursday during a 24-hour operation conducted by security forces in Afghanistan`s southern Helmand province.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 20:11

Kabul: As many as 19 Taliban insurgents were gunned down on Thursday during a 24-hour operation conducted by security forces in Afghanistan`s southern Helmand province.

According to Khaama Press, the operations were conducted in the vicinity of Garamser and Sangin districts.Officials said at least six militants were killed by the Afghan Special Forces (ASF) in the Jagrum and Karezak areas of Garamser district.

The Afghan forces also conducted operations in the outskirts of Sangin district, leaving at least three militants dead and four others wounded, the officials said.

Helmand is one of the volatile provinces of Afghanistan. Taliban insurgents actively operate in various districts of the province. 

