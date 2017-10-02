close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

2.2 million ballots cast, 90% favour Catalan independence from Spain: Official

The Catalonian government has announced that 2.2 million ballots were cast in its independence referendum and 90 per cent of those votes were in favour of the region breaking away from Spain, compared to 7.8 per cent against.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 09:04
2.2 million ballots cast, 90% favour Catalan independence from Spain: Official
People wave Spanish, Catalan (known as Senyera) and European Union flags during a demonstration in favour of a unified Spain a day before the banned October 1 independence referendum, in Barcelona (Reuters)

Barcelona: The Catalonian government has announced that 2.2 million ballots were cast in its independence referendum and 90 per cent of those votes were in favour of the region breaking away from Spain, compared to 7.8 per cent against.

Government spokesman Jordi Turull said the voting held on Sunday was valid despite the Spanish constitutional court declaring it as illegal, reports Efe news.

He said over 2.26 million votes had been tallied even though 400 polling stations had been closed or were occupied by Spanish police who carried away ballot boxes and polling material.

On Sunday night, the regional president, Carles Puigdemont said Catalonia "has won the right to decide its future, its sovereignty".

He said that in the coming days he would forward the referendum results to the regional Parliament and that if a majority of people voted to secede he would unilaterally proclaim independence for the region.

In a surprise move, the region established a "universal census" that allowed people to vote at any polling station in the region and also permitted them to vote without an envelope and to use home-printed ballots.

The ballot papers contained just one question: "Do you want Catalonia to become an independent state in the form of a republic?" 

Given that around 5,313,000 people were eligible to vote and there were 2,262,424 ballot cast, the participation rate was 42 per cent. 

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who had declared the referendum illegal, said that "there has been no plebiscite on self-determination".

The intervention of security forces to impede the vote led to over 800 people being injured, according to regional authorities.

Spain`s Interior Ministry said 19 police and 14 Civil Guardsmen were also injured.

Catalonia, a wealthy region 7.5 million people in north-eastern Spain, has its own regional government, or Generalitat, which already has considerable powers over healthcare, education and tax collection, but is not recognised as a separate nation under the Spanish constitution.

Catalonia`s campaign to break away from Spain has gained momentum since 2010, when Spain`s economy plunged during the financial crisis. 

Catalonia held a symbolic poll in 2014, in which 80 per cent of voters backed complete secession -- but only 32 per cent of the electorate turned out.
 

TAGS

Catalan independenceCataloniaSpain

From Zee News

Nobel 2017 season opens with medicine prize
World

Nobel 2017 season opens with medicine prize

World

Edmonton attacks spark terror investigation, five injured

Dalit man lynched for watching garba, 8 arrested
Gujarat

Dalit man lynched for watching garba, 8 arrested

&#039;If Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan fight together, can win Lok Sabha elections&#039;
Tamil Nadu

'If Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan fight together, can win...

India, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Poonch district
Jammu and Kashmir

India, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC in Jammu and Kashmi...

&#039;Burqa ban&#039; comes into force in Austria
EuropeWorld

'Burqa ban' comes into force in Austria

Delhi

Delhi Metro fare hike: Public should not suffer due to conf...

Communal clashes in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand leaves over 12 injured
BiharUttar PradeshIndia

Communal clashes in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand leaves over 12 inj...

Trial begins over assassination of North Korea leader`s half-brother
WorldAsia

Trial begins over assassination of North Korea leader`s hal...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi