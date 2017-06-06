close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

2 Chinese assaulted in Islamabad

"Long and Ishtiaq Ali started a hospitality business together. Long paid Ali Rs 1 million up-front as a security deposit," Sabeel said.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 15:58

Islamabad: A Chinese citizen appealed to the Pakistani government for support on Tuesday after he was allegedly assaulted when a business deal struck with a Pakistani man turned sour.

Liu Xiao Long sent an application to the Interior Ministry claiming he entered into a partnership with Ishtiaq Ali to start a hotel in Islamabad.

But when the business did not yield adequate returns and Long couldn`t pay his share of revenue to Ali, he was beaten up, the Chinese citizen`s translator Raja Sabeel told Dawn newspaper.

"Long and Ishtiaq Ali started a hospitality business together. Long paid Ali Rs 1 million up-front as a security deposit," Sabeel said.

"However, the business did not pick up in the first few months and Ali kept asking Long to pay his cut," he said.

Sabeel said Ali brought 8-10 men to the hotel and assaulted Long and his staff.

"The men took away all valuables from the premises as well as cash," Sabeel said, adding that the men also assaulted a Chinese businessman staying at the hotel.

TAGS

IslamabadPakistani governmentLiu Xiao LongIshtiaq AliPakistan

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Disposal of liquor stocks in Bihar: Manufacturers move Supr...
Bihar

Disposal of liquor stocks in Bihar: Manufacturers move Supr...

BSF jawan commits suicide after setting wife afire in Jammu...
Jammu and Kashmir

BSF jawan commits suicide after setting wife afire in Jammu...

MP: Farmers&#039; protest turns violent as four killed in police firing in Mandsaur; Assn calls for bandh tomorrow
Madhya Pradesh

MP: Farmers' protest turns violent as four killed in p...

Sri Lankan workers not affected by Qatar isolation: Ministe...
WorldAsia

Sri Lankan workers not affected by Qatar isolation: Ministe...

Meghalaya opposition parties form alliance, rule out tie-up...
North East

Meghalaya opposition parties form alliance, rule out tie-up...

Appalling! Dead bodies used by medical college for study pu...
Kerala

Appalling! Dead bodies used by medical college for study pu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video