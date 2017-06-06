2 Chinese assaulted in Islamabad

Islamabad: A Chinese citizen appealed to the Pakistani government for support on Tuesday after he was allegedly assaulted when a business deal struck with a Pakistani man turned sour.

Liu Xiao Long sent an application to the Interior Ministry claiming he entered into a partnership with Ishtiaq Ali to start a hotel in Islamabad.

But when the business did not yield adequate returns and Long couldn`t pay his share of revenue to Ali, he was beaten up, the Chinese citizen`s translator Raja Sabeel told Dawn newspaper.

"Long and Ishtiaq Ali started a hospitality business together. Long paid Ali Rs 1 million up-front as a security deposit," Sabeel said.

"However, the business did not pick up in the first few months and Ali kept asking Long to pay his cut," he said.

Sabeel said Ali brought 8-10 men to the hotel and assaulted Long and his staff.

"The men took away all valuables from the premises as well as cash," Sabeel said, adding that the men also assaulted a Chinese businessman staying at the hotel.