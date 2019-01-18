हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Russia

2 Russian figher jets collide over Sea of Japan

The Su-34 is Russia`s all-weather supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber.

Image courtesy: Reuters

Moscow: Two Russian Sukhoi Su-34 bombers accidentally collided over the Sea of Japan while performing training flights on Friday, the country`s Defence Ministry said. According to the Russian ministry`s statement, the planes performed the flights without ammunition and the crews managed to eject safely.

"On January 18, at 8.07 am (Moscow time), while performing a planned training flight over the Sea of Japan, 35 kilometre from the coast, two Su-34 planes of the Far Eastern Air Defence Forces made contact in the air while manoeuvring," according to the statement cited as by TASS news agency.

An An-12 and two Mi-8 helicopters from the search and rescue forces were searching for the pilots in the area where they ejected, it added. The Su-34 is Russia`s all-weather supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber. It first flew in 1990 and has been in service with the Russian Air Force since 2014.

