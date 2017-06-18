close
20 injured after turbulence in China Eastern plane during flight

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 15:45
20 injured after turbulence in China Eastern plane during flight
Representational image

Beijing: At least 20 passengers were injured after turbulence in a China Eastern plane during flight from Paris to Kunming in Yunnan province on Sunday.

"At least 20 ppl injured after a China Eastern plane ran into turbulence during flight from Paris to Kunming on Sunday," tweeted People`s China Daily.

According to reports by the South China morning post, the airline said in a statement that the flight crew of MU774 took necessary measures and the flight landed safely.

Medical services were provided to the passengers, it added.China Eastern didn`t specify when or where the turbulence took place.

TAGS

ChinaBeijingParisKunmingMU774South ChinaChina Eastern plane

