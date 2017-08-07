20 injured in blast in Lahore

Lahore: At least 20 people were injured tonight in a blast in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province.

The blast took place at Lahore's Bund road area, police said.

The injured, including women and children, were rushed to nearby hospitals where an emergency has been declared.

The cause behind the blast has not been ascertained yet.

Lahore, the cultural capital of Pakistan, has witnessed several terror attacks in recent months.

On July 24, a Taliban suicide bomber struck a police team near residence-cum-office of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here, killing 27 people, including policemen.

In April, six persons were killed and 15 others injured when a suicide bomber targeted a population census team in Lahore's Bedian Road.

In February, a suicide bomber killed 14 people, including senior police officers, near the Punjab Assembly here.