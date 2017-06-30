close
20 Islamic State militants killed in Syria bombing

At least 20 Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in a bombing near the Koniko gas field, the largest one in Syria, a UK-based war monitor said on Friday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 13:54

Damascus: At least 20 Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in a bombing near the Koniko gas field, the largest one in Syria, a UK-based war monitor said on Friday.

Planes targeted a convoy of extremists around Koniko, in Deir al-Zour province bordering Iraq, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

Similar bombings were also reported against the cities of al-Mayadin and Deir al-Zour, reports Efe news.

