20 killed in Nigeria as truck runs into crowd

Nigeria

Representational image

Abuja: At least 20 people have been killed after a truck crashed into a crowded market in Nigeria`s Ekiti state, officials and witnesses said on Sunday.

The accident happened on late Saturday after the driver of the truck, laden with bags of rice, lost control and the vehicle crashed into the Iworoko main market, according to Caleb Ikechukwu, spokesperson for the police in Ekiti.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that at least 20 dead bodies were removed from the scene by the rescue crew.

One witness identified as Bisi Ayedun said the victims were mostly buyers and sellers on the outer part of the market.

"The truck was on top speed when the driver lost control. Most of the victims were people shopping by the roadside," Ayedun said.

Police said an investigation is underway. 

