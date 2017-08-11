 
20 tonnes of contaminated eggs sold in Denmark: Food authority

Twenty tonnes of contaminated eggs have been sold in Denmark, the country`s Veterinary and Food Administration said on Thursday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 00:19
20 tonnes of contaminated eggs sold in Denmark: Food authority
Representational Image

Stockholm: Twenty tonnes of contaminated eggs have been sold in Denmark, the country`s Veterinary and Food Administration said on Thursday.

"The Danish company Danaeg Products has received a total of 20 tonnes of boiled and peeled eggs from a Belgian supplier. The eggs have mostly been sold to cafeterias, cafes and catering firms, and have most probably not been sold in Danish retail stores to any large degree," the agency said, adding the eggs posed no risk to human consumption.

