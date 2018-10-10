2004 grenade attack case: Bangladesh former PM Khaleda Zia's son gets life, 19 sentenced to death

Former Bangladesh minister Lutfozzaman Babar along with 18 others was on Wednesday sentenced to death in connection with the 2004 grenade attack case. Among other held guilty, former prime minister Khaleda Zia's son, Tarique Rahman and 18 others have been awarded life sentence.

The quantum of punishment was announced by a Speedy Trial Tribunal on Wednesday. The verdict was given in two cases - one for murder and another for grenade blast.

Twenty four people had been killed in the grenade attack that took place during a rally of Awami League in Dhaka on August 21, 2004. Over 300 had been injured in the blast.

The then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina, who was the prime target of the attack, had narrowly escaped but had suffered hearing loss.