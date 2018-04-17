2018 Pulitzer Prize: Complete list of winners

American rapper Kendrick Lamar's win for music album 'DAMN' can safely be called as the biggest highlight of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize. The New York Times and The New Yorker also won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for explosive reporting that brought down Harvey Weinstein for sexual harassment and had widespread effect across nations.

There were a total 14 winners in journalism and seven letters, and drama and other music categories. The awards were announced on Monday, April 16.

Here's a complete list of all winners:

JOURNALISM

1. Public Service: The New York Times, for reporting led by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, and The New Yorker, for reporting by Ronan Farrow

2. Breaking News Reporting: Staff of The Press Democrat, Santa Rosa, Calif.

3. Investigative Reporting: Staff of The Washington Post

4. Explanatory Reporting: Staffs of The Arizona Republic and USA Today Network

5. Local Reporting: The Cincinnati Enquirer Staff

6. National Reporting: Staffs of The New York Times and The Washington Post

7. International Reporting: Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall and Manuel Mogato of Reuters

8. Feature Writing: Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, freelance reporter, GQ

9. Commentary: John Archibald of Alabama Media Group, Birmingham, Ala.

10. Criticism: Jerry Saltz of New York magazine

11. Editorial Writing: Andie Dominick of The Des Moines Register

12. Editorial Cartooning: Jake Halpern, freelance writer, and Michael Sloan, freelance cartoonist, The New York Times

13. Breaking News Photography: Ryan Kelly of The Daily Progress, Charlottesville, Va.

14. Feature Photography: Photography Staff of Reuters

LETTERS, DRAMA & MUSIC

1. Fiction: Less, by Andrew Sean Greer (Lee Boudreaux Books/Little, Brown and Company)

2. Drama: Cost of Living, by Martyna Majok

3. History: The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea, by Jack E. Davis (Liveright/W.W. Norton)

4. Biography: Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder, by Caroline Fraser (Metropolitan Books)

5. Poetry: Half-light: Collected Poems 1965-2016, by Frank Bidart (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

6. General Nonfiction: Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America, by James Forman Jr. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

7. Music: DAMN., by Kendrick Lamar