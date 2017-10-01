close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

22 Pak, ISIS terrorists killed in US-Afghan joint military op in Nangarhar

At least twenty terrorists belonging to Pakistan and ISIS have been killed in Nangarhar province.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 12:32
22 Pak, ISIS terrorists killed in US-Afghan joint military op in Nangarhar
Photo: ANI

Kabul: At least twenty terrorists belonging to Pakistan and ISIS have been killed in a joint military operation conducted in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The terrorists were killed in Nazian and lalpur districts, the Tolo News quoted the provincial government media office as saying.

Seven Pakistani terrorists were killed late on Friday after an operation was carried out by the Afghan Special Forces in Bila area of Lalpur district, while fifteen ISIS terrorists were killed in an airstrike conducted by the United States forces in Spinzhai area of Nazian district, the provincial government said in a statement.

Two hideouts of the ISIS group were also destroyed in the airstrike.

However, no group has commented on the incident so far.

Earlier this week, at least five terrorists of ISIS group were killed in an airstrike carried out by the U.S. forces in the province.

The airstrike was carried out in the Haska Mina district.

The Afghan security forces had also arrested two ISIS terrorists during an operation in Chaparhar district.

Anti-ISIS as well as anti-Taliban operations are underway to eliminate the presence of terrorists in Nangarhar province and the U.S. forces are providing airstrikes support to the Afghan forces during the operations.

TAGS

ISIS terroristsUnited StatesAfghanMilitary OperationNangarhar

From Zee News

Ex-Congress leader Narayan Rane announces his own party, hits out at Shiv Sena for calling Narendra Modi a &#039;liar&#039;
Maharashtra

Ex-Congress leader Narayan Rane announces his own party, hi...

IAF plans to celebrate legacy of late IAF Marshal Arjan Singh to inspire youngsters
India

IAF plans to celebrate legacy of late IAF Marshal Arjan Sin...

Coding reveals Google Assistant support on Chromebooks
Technology

Coding reveals Google Assistant support on Chromebooks

Adorable! Virgin Trains gives special uniform to dog who loves hanging around Stafford station
World

Adorable! Virgin Trains gives special uniform to dog who lo...

Lava to tap sub-10k market, focus on R&amp;D to take on competition
Technology

Lava to tap sub-10k market, focus on R&D to take on com...

India opens two border crossing points with Myanmar, Bangladesh
India

India opens two border crossing points with Myanmar, Bangla...

Navy official dies on board ship after being mysteriously hit by gunshot
Kerala

Navy official dies on board ship after being mysteriously h...

Navy official dies on-board ship after being mysteriously hit by gunshot
Kerala

Navy official dies on-board ship after being mysteriously h...

IAF&#039;s Ambala airbase gets ready for Rafale fighters
India

IAF's Ambala airbase gets ready for Rafale fighters

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi