close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

23 skeletons found inside World War I submarine

The submarine may have been hit by a mine as its upper deck was partially damaged.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 18:14
23 skeletons found inside World War I submarine

New Delhi: Divers have found 23 skeletons inside an intact German World War I submarine off the Belgian coast, a media report said on Thursday.

The dive boat was lying on the floor of the North Sea, The Independent quoted Western Flanders Governor Carl Decaluwe as saying.

“It’s quite amazing that we found something like this,” he said.

The vessel is 27 metres long and 6 metres wide. And it was found at about 25 metres below the surface, the report said.

The submarine may have been hit by a mine as its upper deck was partially damaged.

Images taken by researchers show the vessel, adorned with fishing gear, is “encrusted with barnacles and seaweed”.

However, Decaluwe has declined to provide details about its location as the site is being secured.

It’s the 11th such wreck to be found off Belgian coast, the report said.

Over a dozen such vessels were stationed in the Western Flanders region between 1915 and 1918, and 13 of them were destroyed, it added.

TAGS

skeletonsWorld War I submarineGerman World War I submarineBelgian coastNorth SeaWestern FlandersGovernor Carl Decaluwe

From Zee News

Ageing barn owls do not suffer hearing loss: Study
Environment

Ageing barn owls do not suffer hearing loss: Study

West Bengal

Durga idol immersion: Slit my throat, but will do what is r...

US committee to probe Twitter on Trump-Russia link
World

US committee to probe Twitter on Trump-Russia link

Nine-year-old white tiger dies after attack by Bengal tigers in Bengaluru&#039;s Biological Park – Watch
Environment

Nine-year-old white tiger dies after attack by Bengal tiger...

itel &#039;SelfiePro S41&#039; launched at Rs 6,990
Mobiles

itel 'SelfiePro S41' launched at Rs 6,990

Punjab

Swarn Salariya is BJP candidate for Gurdaspur bypoll

&#039;Follow the Mahatma&#039; march in Netherlands on Gandhi Jayanti
EuropeWorld

'Follow the Mahatma' march in Netherlands on Gand...

World

New protests as France set to enshrine labour reforms

This is how encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma arrested Dawood&#039;s brother Iqbal Kaskar
MaharashtraIndia

This is how encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma arrested Da...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi