245 people jumped off a bridge together. Find out why - Watch

New Delhi: This video of 245 people jumping off a bridge together will surely leave your jaw dropped!

As many as 245 men and women on Sunday participated in the rope-jump world record in Brazil's Hortolandia.

A video posted on YouTube screened the participants performing the rope-jump sport from a 30-metre-high bridge. They formed a chain and swung like a pendulum for more than a minute.

(Video Courtesy: YouTube/Semlimitevoador rapel)

The adventure sport, rope-jump, involves jumping from a height while being tied to a nylon rope.

As per reports, the mass jump broke the previous year's world record that happened in the same place engaging 149 participants.