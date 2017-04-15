25 dead in Iran floods
AFP | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 16:01
Tehran: At least 25 people were killed and 16 declared missing as flash floods hit northwestern Iran, state media reported on Saturday.
"Twenty-five people have been killed in the floods across four provinces," the head of Iran's emergency response organisation, Esmail Najar, told the ISNA news agency.
Torrential rains that began yesterday lashed East Azerbaijan province, with state television showing images of rivers bursting their banks, flooded houses and cars being swept away by the surging water.
The districts of Ajabshir and Azarshahr were the worst hit.
First Published: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 16:01
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH