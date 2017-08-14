close
25 militants killed in Afghanistan

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 18:01

Kabul: At least 25 Taliban militants were killed and 10 wounded as fighting for the control of Mirza Olang district in Afghanistan continued on Monday, an official said.

"Some strategic areas have been re-taken in Mirza Olang and mop-up operations backed by air fire continue," Xinhua news agency quoted a military official as saying.

According to the official, Taliban district chief Mawlavi Amrullah was among those killed.

Both the Taliban and the Islamic State in a coordinated operation last week overran Mirza Olang district, killing over 50 civilians and forcing hundreds to flee their houses for safer places.

Meanwhile, 19 militants were killed and eight injured when government aircraft targeted Taliban hideouts in Aqcha district.

Taliban militants who have intensified activities and gained ground in Jawzjan and neighbouring Faryab and Saripul provinces are yet to comment on the situation in the region.

