26 militants killed in Afghanistan

Kabul: At least 26 armed insurgents have been killed and 16 injured since Afghan security forces launched operations across the country over the past 24 hours, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday morning.

"The joint Afghan security forces also detained three suspected militants and those among the killed militants were 13 Islamic State (IS) fighters," the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also seized weapons and defused several roadside bombs and landmines planted by the militants, the statement added.

Afghan security forces and the NATO-led coalition troops have beefed up security operations and airstrikes as Taliban militants and IS fighters are attempting to take territory and consolidate their positions during the winter in the mountainous country.

The militants responded by armed attacks and bombings.

On Friday night, five police personnel were killed and five others wounded after Taliban attacked police checkpoints in Imam Sahib district, Kunduz province, district administrative Chief Mahbubullah Sayyedi told Xinhua.

