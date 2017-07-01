close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

28 injured in US nightclub shooting

Police in the city of Little Rock had initially said that 17 people were shot when gunfire rang out inside the downtown Power Ultra Lounge nightclub around 2:30 am (0730 GMT).

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 23:16

Florida: Twenty-five people were shot and three others injured in an early morning nightclub shooting in the southern US state of Arkansas, police said Saturday.

Police in the city of Little Rock had initially said that 17 people were shot when gunfire rang out inside the downtown Power Ultra Lounge nightclub around 2:30 am (0730 GMT).

They updated the toll later Saturday to 25 shot and three with unrelated injuries, adding on Twitter that "ALL are expected to survive."

"We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident," police said. "It appears to have been a dispute at a concert."

Authorities did not immediately release any names or information on a suspect or suspects.

"Little Rock`s crime problem appears to be intensifying," Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a statement, decrying "this senseless violent tragedy."

He promised state resources to help "support local law enforcement efforts."

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola thanked first responders and hospitals on Facebook.

"My heart is broken this morning -- my prayers are with the victims of this tragedy," he said.

According to the nightclub website, an artist by the name of Finese 2 Tymes was scheduled to perform.

TAGS

US nightclub shootingArkansas nightclub shootingArkansasUS state of Arkansas

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Trump signs order to re-establish National Space Council
Space

Trump signs order to re-establish National Space Council

China to launch its second heavy-lift carrier rocket into space on Sunday
Space

China to launch its second heavy-lift carrier rocket into s...

PM Modi wants four Indian accounting firms in world&#039;s Big-8
DelhiIndia

PM Modi wants four Indian accounting firms in world's...

India

Rain fury in Gujarat, Assam flood situation grim

India

1971 Karachi harbour attack hero Lt Commander Kavina dead

Uttar Pradesh

Congress expels Meerut district chief for comments on Rahul

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video