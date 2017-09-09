close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

290,000 Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh in last 2 weeks: UN

Late last year, more than 80,000 Rohingyas had crossed over to Bangladesh to escape an aggressive military offensive in the region after an insurgent attack on border posts.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 14:20

Dhaka: Some 290,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh to escape the ongoing violence in Myanmar`s Rakhine state since August 25, the UN office here said on Saturday.

In a report, the Inter Sector Coordination Group said a majority of the new migrants, some 143,000, were staying in temporary settlements and existing camps, while around 90,000 are being hosted by local communities, reports Efe news.

The remaining 56,000 have been housed in makeshift settlements, while a significant number have been camping on the side of the road that connects Ukhia with Teknaf, the southwestern border areas of Bangladesh where almost all the new arrivals have been concentrated.

"Sectors have prepared a preliminary response plan with a requirement of USD 77,100,000 to deliver urgent, life-saving assistance to 300,000 new arrivals," said the Group which also insisted on the immediate need for food.

The violence erupted following an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group on police and military posts in Rakhine, leading to a violent offensive by the Myanmar army.

According to official figures, the death toll has exceeded 400. Indiscriminate firing at local communities and torching of entire villages and other human rights violations were also reported.

Late last year, more than 80,000 Rohingyas had crossed over to Bangladesh to escape an aggressive military offensive in the region after an insurgent attack on border posts.

Before the crisis erupted, between 300,000 and 500,000 Rohingyas have been living in Bangladesh, out of whom only 32,000 enjoyed refugee status.
 

TAGS

Rohingya MuslimsBangladeshMyanmarRakhine stateTeknafUkhia

From Zee News

Over 2.5 lakh people pre-book Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in India
Mobiles

Over 2.5 lakh people pre-book Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in Indi...

WhatsApp Video calling and Status updates get improvised: Here are the details
Internet & Social Media

WhatsApp Video calling and Status updates get improvised: H...

Dera violence: 2 arrested including in charge of Panchkula Dera centre
Haryana

Dera violence: 2 arrested including in charge of Panchkula...

Kerala

Clashes erupt between CPM, RSS in Kannur

Special committee formed to probe Ryan school murder: Gurugram DCP
DelhiHaryana

Special committee formed to probe Ryan school murder: Gurug...

US-backed SDF attacks Islamic State in Syria&#039;s Deir al-Zor province
WorldAsia

US-backed SDF attacks Islamic State in Syria's Deir al...

Zee News LCN no changed: Know how to watch Zee News on DD Free Dish
India

Zee News LCN no changed: Know how to watch Zee News on DD F...

J&amp;K: Omar Abdullah reminds Rajnath Singh of PM Modi&#039;s I-Day promise
India

J&K: Omar Abdullah reminds Rajnath Singh of PM Modi...

WorldAsia

Syrian army seizes oilfield from Islamic State in east: Sta...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi