close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

3.5 million North Koreans sign up to fight against US

North Korea has a population of 25 million, with an army of between 700,000 and 1.3 million members.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 13:00

Pyongyang: Some 3.5 million North Korean citizens have signed up to enlist in the army to fight against the US, as tension between Washington and Pyongyang continues to mount, state media reported on Saturday.

The Rodong Sinmun daily reported on Saturday that 3.47 million students, young workers and retired soldiers were asked to join the armed forces in the three days since August 7 when the regime announced a retaliation against a new round of UN sanctions, reports Efe news.

"All the people are rising up across the country to retaliate against the US thousands of times," the daily said.

North Korea has a population of 25 million, with an army of between 700,000 and 1.3 million members.

North Korean state-media on Wednesday showed images of a mobilisation of tens of thousands of citizens parading through Kim Il-sung square in Pyongyang carrying banners in defence of leader Kim Jong-un and denouncing the latest UN sanctions to punish the regime for its missile launches.

State news agency KCNA has reported such mobilisations all over the country on Thursday and Friday.

Tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have been escalating due to North Korea`s tests of nuclear and inter-continental ballistic missile.

US President Donald Trump this week warned North Korea he would respond with "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if Kim Jong-un`s regime did not cease to issue threats the to US and its allies.

TAGS

North KoreaUScitizenArmyfightSanctionMissilePresident Donald Trump

From Zee News

Gorakhpur tragedy: Oxygen vendor raided after death of 63 children
India

Gorakhpur tragedy: Oxygen vendor raided after death of 63 c...

Delhi Police put up posters of wanted terrorists ahead of Independence Day
Delhi

Delhi Police put up posters of wanted terrorists ahead of I...

India-China flag meeting inconclusive amid Doklam standoff
India

India-China flag meeting inconclusive amid Doklam standoff

Facebook tries to enter China incognito
Internet & Social Media

Facebook tries to enter China incognito

Facebook acquires startup focused on video-editing
Internet & Social Media

Facebook acquires startup focused on video-editing

Data war: Compare plans of various telecom operators Vs Reliance Jio&#039;s latest tariff
Internet & Social Media

Data war: Compare plans of various telecom operators Vs Rel...

Kathmandu benefitted tremendously from ties with New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba
India

Kathmandu benefitted tremendously from ties with New Delhi:...

Gorakhpur deaths cold-blooded murder, says Congress
India

Gorakhpur deaths cold-blooded murder, says Congress

India behaving like mature power in Doklam standoff: US expert
World

India behaving like mature power in Doklam standoff: US exp...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India