3 Iranians among 7 dead in twin attacks in south Iraq: Officials

A car bomb in the same area targeted a security checkpoint shortly afterward, according to interior ministry spokesman Saad Maan. 

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 19:03

Nasiriyah: At least seven people including three Iranians were killed on Thursday in twin gun and car bomb attacks in southern Iraq, officials said.

Another 50 people were wounded in one of the attacks close to a restaurant near Nasiriyah, said a senior provincial health official, Jassem al-Khalidi.

A car bomb in the same area targeted a security checkpoint shortly afterward, according to interior ministry spokesman Saad Maan. 

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi