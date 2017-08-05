close
3 killed in car bomb blast in Mogadishu

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 09:00
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Mogadishu: At least three persons were killed and scores injured in a car bomb explosion in Somalia capital Mogadishu, said an official.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Security, Ahmed Mohamed Mohmud said the blast on Friday took place near Ambassador Hotel along Maka Almukarama road in Mogadishu which was the scene of a deadly attack that claimed 10 lives barely a week ago, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It`s too early to comment on the number of casualties as of now but several people have been wounded," Mohmud said.

Police officer Mohamid Ali confirmed to Xinhua the explosion which went off at around 7 pm local time.

"So far three people have died and six others injured. Security forces are already combing the area for details," Ali said.

Security forces could be seen along the streets of the city as they stopped vehicles for search. A witness said the explosion was so heavy and could be felt from his home.

"The explosion was deafening and so huge. My house was shaking and we learnt it was away in Tree Biyano area," Shire Nur said.

The scene has been cordoned off by security forces as ambulances rush the injured to hospitals.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. The explosions happened after both Somalia and the US forces killed a senior Al-Shabaab terrorist during a drone attack on July 30.

