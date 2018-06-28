हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Berlin

3 killed in explosion in home in northern Germany

Investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the explosion, which destroyed most of the home.  

3 killed in explosion in home in northern Germany

Berlin: German authorities say three people have been killed in a massive explosion on the upper floor of a row house in the northern city of Bremen.

Police told the DPA news agency that rescue crews had found the bodies of a 41-year-old woman and her seven year old son, as well as that of a 70-year-old neighbor after the explosion this 
morning.

Investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the explosion, which destroyed most of the home.

Around 70 firefighters were able to put out the blaze that followed the explosion but investigators were still waiting on the rubble to cool before beginning their work.

Tags:
BerlinExplosionGermanynorthern city of Bremen massive explosion

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close