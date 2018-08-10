हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yemen

3 paedophiles shot, publicly hanged for raping 10-year-old in Yemen’s Sana’a

Three men on Wednesday were publicly shot and hanged here for raping a 10-year-old boy in October last year.

Representational Image

SANA, YEMEN: Three men on Wednesday were publicly shot and hanged here for raping a 10-year-old boy in October last year.

According to a Metro's article, the accused kidnapped the boy while he was on his way to his grandmother's house on October 29.

The accused were identified as Abdul Jalil al-Ashhab (19) Mohammed Said al-‘Uqri (27), and Ghaleb al-Rashdi (19)

The kidnappers covered the boy's mouth with a cloth, took him to the nearest school and abused him.

After the torture, the trio choked him to death and hid the body in a deserted house.

The paedophiles were initially paraded in front of the crowd and then asked to lie on the ground where they were shot five times in the heart.

They were later hanged on a crane and put to display for the public to watch. The public display of the corpses was to discourage people from committing such crimes.

Yemen is still one of those countries where capital punishment is followed. Shooting is the primary way through which the death penalty is given to the people. Pelting of stones is another way under the Yemeni government but is rarely used.

Yemen is a country which still has one of the highest execution rates per capita in the world.

