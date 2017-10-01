close
3,000 killed in Syria in September, deadliest month of 2017: Monitor

Syria`s war killed at least 3,000 people including 955 civilians in September, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said Sunday, in the deadliest month of the conflict this year.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 16:38

Beirut: Syria`s war killed at least 3,000 people including 955 civilians in September, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said Sunday, in the deadliest month of the conflict this year.

"More than 70 percent of the civilians were killed in regime and Russian air strikes, or in air raids of the international coalition" fighting the Islamic State group, the Britain-based monitor`s head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

