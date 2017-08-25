close
32 dead in Myanmar as Rohingya militants ambush border posts: Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing

At least 32 people were killed, including 11 Myanmar security forces, as alleged Rohingya militants attacked remote border posts in Rakhine State, the army`s commander in chief said Friday.

AFP| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 11:41

Yangon: At least 32 people were killed, including 11 Myanmar security forces, as alleged Rohingya militants attacked remote border posts in Rakhine State, the army`s commander in chief said Friday.

"One soldier and 10 police sacrificed their lives for the country," Commander in Chief Min Aung Hlaing said in a Facebook statement, adding 21 militants died in the fighting which is ongoing.

