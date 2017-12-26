हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
32 Killed in Saudi coalition airstrikes in Yemen

At least 32 people, including women and children, were killed Monday in airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led Arab coalition near the Yemeni capital and in the provinces of al-Hudaydah and Damar.

IANS| Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 11:47 AM IST
Eleven died in the town of Aser, near Sanaa, eyewitnesses told Efe.

The bombs destroyed a house located behind the town`s Egyptian Cemetery, killing nine people inside as well as two passers-by, according to the witnesses.

Al Masira television, controlled by Houthi rebels, reported that nine people were killed in two airstrikes that targeted a bus in al-Jerahi, a town in the western province of al-Hudaydah.

The attack took place near the area of Hais, a battleground between the rebels and forces fighting on behalf of deposed Saudi-backed President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Saba news agency, which is also in rebel hands, said that eight other civilians perished when bombs fell on a farm in al-Hudaydah.

Four people were killed and 55 others wounded in airstrikes at a customs headquarters in Damar province, Saba reported.

Tags:
YemenAirstrikeSaudi-led Arabal-HudaydahDamar
