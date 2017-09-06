36 killed, over 26,000 civilians evacuated in Rakhine, says Myanmar

Yangon: A total of 26,747 ethnic people have been evacuated to safe places in Myanmar`s northern Rakhine state due to terrorist attacks since August 25, the government`s Information Committee said on Wednesday.

As many as 36 people, including 13 security force members, two government service personnel and 21 ethnic people, were killed and 22 others injured in 97 terrorist attacks launched by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) from August 25 to September 5, it said.

A total of 59 villages and 6,842 houses were burnt down by the "extremist terrorists" with eight bridges being destroyed by planted mines, Xinhua reported the committee as saying.

The bodies of at least 371 terrorists were found, the report said.

The Information Committee said the security forces were evacuating more civilians and providing medical care and treatment to them.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Myanmar called for cooperation with the government in its efforts to maintain peace and stability across the country.