4 killed in Pakistan blast

Islamabad: Four people were killed and 13 were injured in a blast in Pakistan`s southwestern city of Quetta on Saturday.
The blast took place close to a bus station in the city. Women and children were among the injured, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to reports, police vehicles were targeted in the attack. Rescuers and local police have rushed to the site.
