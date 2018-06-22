हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
4 Policemen killed in Afghanistan

Representational image

KABUL: Four policemen were killed and 13 labourers were abducted after terrorist attacked a road construction site in Afghanistan`s Kandahar province, authorities said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Sira Sahan area of remote Spin Boldak district, Xinhua news agency reported.

The labourers were building a road connecting Spin Boldak to the neighbouring Shorabak district.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far. 

Tags:
AfghanistanKabulKandaharSpin Boldak

