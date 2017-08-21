40 civilians killed in US-led airstrikes in Syria

Damascus: At least 40 civilians were killed and dozens injured in airstrikes by the US-led coalition on neighbourhoods in Raqqa city of Syria, the media reported on Monday.

The airstrikes targeted residential buildings while clashes continued between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Islamic State militant group on the outskirts of the city, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Syrian opposition announced earlier reaching an agreement with a Russian military delegation for a ceasefire between opposition fighters and regime forces in western Qalamoun.

The agreement also involves delivering medical and humanitarian aid to the area to be administered by a civil Syrian opposition group.