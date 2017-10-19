41 Afghan soldiers killed at Kandahar army camp, Taliban claims responsibility

Kabul: At least 41 Afghan soldiers were killed by the Taliban in two suicide car bombings at an army camp in Kandahar.

The Dawn quoted Khalid Pashtun, a member of Parliament from the province, as saying that at least 41 soldiers were killed in the attack, which began late on Wednesday.

Afghanistan's Tolo News cited security officials as saying that at least 24 were wounded in the attack.

The Afghan Defence Ministry is yet to comment on the number of casualties.

Ministry spokesperson, Daulat Waziri, however, confirmed the attack.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack through a media statement.

