close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

42 civilians dead in US-led strikes on Raqa: Report

At least 42 civilians were killed on Monday in a barrage of US-led air strikes on Islamic State group territory in the Syrian city of Raqa, a monitor said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 12:31

Beirut: At least 42 civilians were killed on Monday in a barrage of US-led air strikes on Islamic State group territory in the Syrian city of Raqa, a monitor said.

Nineteen children and 12 women were among those killed in the raids, which hit several neighbourhoods in the northern city, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP on Tuesday.

The toll marked the second consecutive day of ferocious bombardment on Raqa, more than half of which has been captured by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces battling IS.

TAGS

SyriaIslamic stateUnited State of AmericaRaqa

From Zee News

By preventing terrorism, Pak can be &#039;important partner&#039;: United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
World

By preventing terrorism, Pak can be 'important partner...

WhatsApp adds colours to &#039;Status&#039; feature
Apps

WhatsApp adds colours to 'Status' feature

WorldAsia

Taliban insists on fighting as US reveals Afghan strategy

Dinkaran sacks AIADMK lawmaker for his comment on Sasikala
Tamil NaduIndia

Dinkaran sacks AIADMK lawmaker for his comment on Sasikala

WorldAsia

Iraq must do more for Islamic State sex abuse victims: UN

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh govt welcomes Supreme Court verdict on triple...

India

India welcomes Donald Trump's resolve to tackle cross-...

India

SC strikes down triple talaq; AIMWPLB says it's victor...

India

Mull over consequences if passport impounded during travel:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India