44 migrants, including babies, die in Niger desert

 At least 44 migrants, including women and babies, were found dead after their vehicle broke down in the desert of northern Niger while on the way to Libya.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 17:43

Niamey: At least 44 migrants, including women and babies, were found dead after their vehicle broke down in the desert of northern Niger while on the way to Libya, local officials said on Thursday.

"The number of migrants who died in the desert is 44 for now," said Rhissa Feltou, the mayor of Agadez, a remote town on the edge of the Sahara desert that has become the smuggling capital of Africa.

LibyaNiameyRhissa FeltouMigrantsNiger desert

