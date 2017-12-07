45,000 protesters supporting Catalan process in Brussels: Police
BRUSSELS: Belgian police said 45,000 protesters gathered in Brussels on Thursday to show support for Catalonia`s deposed regional president Carles Puigdemont and to seek EU support for the region`s independence drive.
"Official count of the Catalan demonstration in Brussels: 45,000 protestors," Brussels police said on Twitter, having earlier put the number at more than 10,000.