हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

45,000 protesters supporting Catalan process in Brussels: Police

Belgian police said 45,000 protesters gathered in Brussels on Thursday to show support for Catalonia`s deposed regional president Carles Puigdemont and to seek EU support for the region`s independence drive.

AFP| Updated: Dec 07, 2017, 18:15 PM IST
Comments |

BRUSSELS: Belgian police said 45,000 protesters gathered in Brussels on Thursday to show support for Catalonia`s deposed regional president Carles Puigdemont and to seek EU support for the region`s independence drive.

"Official count of the Catalan demonstration in Brussels: 45,000 protestors," Brussels police said on Twitter, having earlier put the number at more than 10,000.

Tags:
BrusselsCatalandpro-Catalan protestersCarles Puigdemont
Next
Story

Vijay Mallya returns to UK court for day three of extradition trial

Trending