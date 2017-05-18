close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

49 killed during Syria clashes

SOHR reported 17 security personnel and 32 IS extremists are killed in the clashes between Syrian force and militants. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 15:38

Damascus: At least 49 people were killed during clashes between Syrian forces and militants from the Islamic State terror group in Aleppo province, a British war monitor reported on Thursday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that the victims comprised 17 security personnel and 32 IS extremists, Efe news reported.

Hostilities have intensified in that area, as supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad try to advance and take control of Maskanah town, in the eastern end of Aleppo, and other surrounding areas.

Since Wednesday, Syrian authorities have taken over 12 towns and areas around the al-Jarrah military airbase.

The airbase had fallen to the IS just four days ago, the SOHR added.

TAGS

Damascus49 killed in clashesSyrian forces and militants clashSOHRBashar al-Assad

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Congress-sponsored shutdown disrupts life in Tripura
India

Congress-sponsored shutdown disrupts life in Tripura

Big victory for India, ICJ orders Pakistan to suspend Kulbhushan Jadhav&#039;s death sentence - WATCH LIVE
India

Big victory for India, ICJ orders Pakistan to suspend Kulbh...

Death penalty for Bnaya Ganesh? - The &#039;bad boy&#039; elephant in West Bengal&#039;s Jaldapara
Environment

Death penalty for Bnaya Ganesh? - The 'bad boy' e...

Anil Madhav Dave was an exceptional personality, his last wish says it all
India

Anil Madhav Dave was an exceptional personality, his last w...

Pall of gloom descends at Anil Madhav Dave&#039;s home in MP; 2-day state mourning
Madhya Pradesh

Pall of gloom descends at Anil Madhav Dave's home in M...

Let Kejriwal step into box, says Delhi HC; terms Jethmalani&#039;s remarks scandalous
Delhi

Let Kejriwal step into box, says Delhi HC; terms Jethmalani...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video