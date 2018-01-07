5.1-magnitude quake strikes Iran region, at least 21 injured

TEHRAN: At least 21 people were injured in a 5.1-magnitude earthquake that jolted Sar Pol Zahab city in Iran`s western province of Kermanshah on Saturday, Iran's Seismological Center reported.

The epicentre, with a depth of eight kilometres, was initially determined to be at 34.458 degrees north latitude and 45.791 degrees east longitude, Xinhua reported.

The tremor has caused no casualties so far, said reports of assessment teams dispatched to Sar Pol Zahab and the suburban villages.

At least 600 Iranians died in a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that hit the Kermanshah province on November 12 last year.