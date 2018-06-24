हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

5.2-magnitude Earthquake jolts Hawaii

The closest city to the epicenter is Hawaiian Paradise Park, with a population of more than 11,400, many of whom had already been evacuated following the eruption of the volcano.

Representational image

Honolulu: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter caused by the continuous eruption of the Kilauea Volcano jolted Hawaii, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred on Saturday at a very shallow depth of 1,100 metres and its epicenter was located 5 km from the Kilauea volcano on the largest island of the Hawaii archipelago, reports Efe news.

The closest city to the epicenter is Hawaiian Paradise Park, with a population of more than 11,400, many of whom had already been evacuated following the eruption of the volcano.

Prior to May 3 - when the Kilauea volcano erupted for the first time - the region had recorded a series of tremors of magnitude 5.

In June, the USGS reported that the flow of the volcano is still very active and there was no way of knowing when the eruption would end or if more vents would open up.

NASA images showed black lava from the successive eruptions of the Kilauea covering large parts of the island.

