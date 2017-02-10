5.2 magnitude quake hits Pakistan
IANS | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 13:48
Islamabad: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan`s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, the meteorological office said.
The epicentre of the earthquake was determined at Hindu Kush Mountain ranges in Afghanistan, with a depth of 84 km.
The temblor jolted Swat, Malakand and Battagram districts, Xinhua news agency reported.
First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 13:48
